Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : Bharat Heavy Electricals closed today at 206.45, up 0.22% from yesterday's 206

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹205.60 and closed at ₹203.90. The stock reached a high of ₹207.80 and a low of ₹204.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹71,730.51 crore, BHEL's shares traded at a volume of 681,782 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company's 52-week high stands at ₹335.40, while the 52-week low is ₹176.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹221.0, 7.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price increased by 0.22%, reaching ₹206.45, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Voltas and Blue Star are experiencing declines, Suzlon Energy and Thermax are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|58.38
|0.6
|1.04
|86.04
|35.8
|79674.57
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|206.45
|0.45
|0.22
|335.4
|176.0
|71887.2
|Voltas
|1470.0
|-24.45
|-1.64
|1946.2
|1032.8
|48640.05
|Blue Star
|2210.9
|-4.2
|-0.19
|2419.95
|1222.0
|45459.37
|Thermax
|3513.7
|129.75
|3.83
|5835.0
|2949.45
|41867.95
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock today recorded a low of ₹202.45 and reached a high of ₹207.90. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹5.45, reflecting moderate trading activity within the session. Investors may find this price movement significant for short-term trading strategies.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 18.18% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹206.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.22%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price paired with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price closed the day at ₹206.45 - a 0.22% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 208.52 , 210.93 , 213.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 203.07 , 200.03 , 197.62.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹206.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹203.23 and ₹206.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹203.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 206.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|193.66
|10 Days
|193.73
|20 Days
|192.70
|50 Days
|200.69
|100 Days
|219.59
|300 Days
|255.72
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 17.47% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹206.50, reflecting a decrease of 0.24%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price paired with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 206.6 & a low of 205.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 206.52 and 207.18, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|206.67
|Support 1
|205.67
|Resistance 2
|207.13
|Support 2
|205.13
|Resistance 3
|207.67
|Support 3
|204.67
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹206.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹203.23 and ₹206.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹203.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 206.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 22.30% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹206.20, reflecting a slight drop of 0.10%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 205.98 and 205.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 205.18 and selling near hourly resistance 205.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|206.52
|Support 1
|205.12
|Resistance 2
|207.18
|Support 2
|204.38
|Resistance 3
|207.92
|Support 3
|203.72
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock today recorded a low of ₹202.45 and a high of ₹207.40. This range indicates a moderate trading session, reflecting investor interest and potential volatility in the stock's performance throughout the day.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 11.52% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at ₹206.10, reflecting a slight drop of 0.05%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 205.97 and 204.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 204.47 and selling near hourly resistance 205.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|205.98
|Support 1
|205.18
|Resistance 2
|206.32
|Support 2
|204.72
|Resistance 3
|206.78
|Support 3
|204.38
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|193.66
|10 Days
|193.73
|20 Days
|192.70
|50 Days
|200.69
|100 Days
|219.59
|300 Days
|255.72
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹205.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹203.23 and ₹206.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹203.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 206.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 1.15% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹205.10, reflecting a decrease of 0.44%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 207.48 and 202.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 202.78 and selling near hourly resistance 207.48 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|205.97
|Support 1
|204.47
|Resistance 2
|206.83
|Support 2
|203.83
|Resistance 3
|207.47
|Support 3
|202.97
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹205.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹203.23 and ₹206.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹203.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 206.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price declined by 0.32% today, trading at ₹205.35, while its competitors show mixed performance. Companies like Voltas and Blue Star are experiencing losses, whereas Suzlon Energy and Thermax are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.55% and 0.59%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|57.81
|0.03
|0.05
|86.04
|35.8
|78896.65
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|205.35
|-0.65
|-0.32
|335.4
|176.0
|71504.17
|Voltas
|1479.0
|-15.45
|-1.03
|1946.2
|1032.8
|48937.85
|Blue Star
|2195.5
|-19.6
|-0.88
|2419.95
|1222.0
|45142.73
|Thermax
|3410.05
|26.1
|0.77
|5835.0
|2949.45
|40632.9
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has experienced a trading volume that is 11.97% lower compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹205.30, reflecting a decrease of 0.34%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a further downturn in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 207.15 & a low of 202.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|207.48
|Support 1
|202.78
|Resistance 2
|209.67
|Support 2
|200.27
|Resistance 3
|212.18
|Support 3
|198.08
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price decreased by 0.68%, reaching ₹204.60, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Voltas, and Blue Star experienced declines, whereas Thermax saw an uptick. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded decreases of 0.61% and 0.58%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|57.5
|-0.28
|-0.48
|86.04
|35.8
|78473.58
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|204.6
|-1.4
|-0.68
|335.4
|176.0
|71243.02
|Voltas
|1483.25
|-11.2
|-0.75
|1946.2
|1032.8
|49078.48
|Blue Star
|2211.35
|-3.75
|-0.17
|2419.95
|1222.0
|45468.63
|Thermax
|3460.35
|76.4
|2.26
|5835.0
|2949.45
|41232.25
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of ₹206.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹209.02. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹209.02 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price has increased by 0.49%, currently trading at ₹207.00. However, over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has decreased by 5.99%, also standing at ₹207.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.96%
|3 Months
|-8.86%
|6 Months
|-22.47%
|YTD
|-10.34%
|1 Year
|-5.99%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|206.73
|Support 1
|203.23
|Resistance 2
|209.02
|Support 2
|202.02
|Resistance 3
|210.23
|Support 3
|199.73
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 681 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹207.80 & ₹204.30 yesterday to end at ₹206. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.