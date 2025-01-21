Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 213.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 216.55 and closed at 213.95, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 218.6 and a low of 213.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 75,532.92 crore, BHEL's 52-week high stands at 335.4, while the 52-week low is 191.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 314,989 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1219.23Support 1213.98
Resistance 2221.49Support 2210.99
Resistance 3224.48Support 3208.73
21 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13797 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹213.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 218.6 & 213.1 yesterday to end at 216.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

