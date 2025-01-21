Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹216.55 and closed at ₹213.95, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹218.6 and a low of ₹213.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹75,532.92 crore, BHEL's 52-week high stands at ₹335.4, while the 52-week low is ₹191.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 314,989 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|219.23
|Support 1
|213.98
|Resistance 2
|221.49
|Support 2
|210.99
|Resistance 3
|224.48
|Support 3
|208.73
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹218.6 & ₹213.1 yesterday to end at ₹216.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.