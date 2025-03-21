Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹206.70 and closed at the same price, indicating no change. The stock reached a high of ₹207.90 and a low of ₹202.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹71,887.20 crore, BHEL's 52-week high stands at ₹335.40, while the 52-week low is ₹176. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 627,361 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 9.88% higher than yesterday
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 9.88% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹212.90, reflecting an increase of 3.12%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a possible further decline.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 212.1 & a low of 208.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|213.07
|Support 1
|209.67
|Resistance 2
|214.28
|Support 2
|207.48
|Resistance 3
|216.47
|Support 3
|206.27
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates:
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price increased by 1.43% today, reaching ₹209.40, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Companies like Suzlon Energy and Voltas are experiencing declines, whereas Blue Star and Thermax are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.22% and 0.30%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|58.28
|-0.1
|-0.17
|86.04
|35.8
|79538.09
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|209.4
|2.95
|1.43
|335.4
|176.0
|72914.41
|Voltas
|1444.0
|-26.0
|-1.77
|1946.2
|1032.8
|47779.75
|Blue Star
|2220.9
|10.0
|0.45
|2419.95
|1222.0
|45664.99
|Thermax
|3530.0
|4.45
|0.13
|5835.0
|2949.45
|42062.18
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.89%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹209.40, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹206.45
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of ₹208.52 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹210.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹210.93 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price has increased by 0.80%, currently trading at ₹208.10. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 8.10%, also settling at ₹208.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,190.65 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.67%
|3 Months
|-11.54%
|6 Months
|-19.68%
|YTD
|-9.97%
|1 Year
|-8.1%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|208.52
|Support 1
|203.07
|Resistance 2
|210.93
|Support 2
|200.03
|Resistance 3
|213.97
|Support 3
|197.62
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹221.0, 7.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12075 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 627 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹206 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹207.90 & ₹202.45 yesterday to end at ₹206.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.