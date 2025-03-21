Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 206.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 209.40 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 206.70 and closed at the same price, indicating no change. The stock reached a high of 207.90 and a low of 202.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 71,887.20 crore, BHEL's 52-week high stands at 335.40, while the 52-week low is 176. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 627,361 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:51:35 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 9.88% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 9.88% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 212.90, reflecting an increase of 3.12%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a possible further decline.

21 Mar 2025, 10:36:42 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 212.1 & a low of 208.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1213.07Support 1209.67
Resistance 2214.28Support 2207.48
Resistance 3216.47Support 3206.27
21 Mar 2025, 10:11:37 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:54:40 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price increased by 1.43% today, reaching 209.40, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Companies like Suzlon Energy and Voltas are experiencing declines, whereas Blue Star and Thermax are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.22% and 0.30%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy58.28-0.1-0.1786.0435.879538.09
Bharat Heavy Electricals209.42.951.43335.4176.072914.41
Voltas1444.0-26.0-1.771946.21032.847779.75
Blue Star2220.910.00.452419.951222.045664.99
Thermax3530.04.450.135835.02949.4542062.18
21 Mar 2025, 09:44:13 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.89%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

21 Mar 2025, 09:35:55 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹209.40, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹206.45

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of 208.52 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 210.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 210.93 then there can be further positive price movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:19:53 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price has increased by 0.80%, currently trading at 208.10. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 8.10%, also settling at 208.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,190.65 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.67%
3 Months-11.54%
6 Months-19.68%
YTD-9.97%
1 Year-8.1%
21 Mar 2025, 08:49:14 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1208.52Support 1203.07
Resistance 2210.93Support 2200.03
Resistance 3213.97Support 3197.62
21 Mar 2025, 08:31:04 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 221.0, 7.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4443
    Hold2222
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell4444
21 Mar 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12075 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 627 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:01:28 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹206 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 207.90 & 202.45 yesterday to end at 206.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

