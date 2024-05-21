Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Gains on Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 3.02 %. The stock closed at 310.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 319.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals, the open price was 302.45, the close price was 299.6, with a high of 313 and a low of 302.05. The market capitalization stood at 107,961.37 crore. The 52-week high was 318.15, and the 52-week low was 77.3. The BSE volume for the day was 516,065 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:33:56 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹319.4, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹310.05

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of 314.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 319.45. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 319.45 then there can be further positive price movement.

21 May 2024, 09:17:11 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 0.32% and is currently trading at 311.05. Over the past year, the stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surged by 287.70% to 311.05, while the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.55%
3 Months34.48%
6 Months118.79%
YTD60.35%
1 Year287.7%
21 May 2024, 08:51:31 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1314.9Support 1303.9
Resistance 2319.45Support 2297.45
Resistance 3325.9Support 3292.9
21 May 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 135.0, 56.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
21 May 2024, 08:19:17 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34399 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 516 k.

21 May 2024, 08:01:43 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹299.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 313 & 302.05 yesterday to end at 299.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

