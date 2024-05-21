Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Gains on Positive Trading Day

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals, the open price was ₹302.45, the close price was ₹299.6, with a high of ₹313 and a low of ₹302.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹107,961.37 crore. The 52-week high was ₹318.15, and the 52-week low was ₹77.3. The BSE volume for the day was 516,065 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of ₹314.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹319.45. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹319.45 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 0.32% and is currently trading at ₹311.05. Over the past year, the stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surged by 287.70% to ₹311.05, while the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.55%
|3 Months
|34.48%
|6 Months
|118.79%
|YTD
|60.35%
|1 Year
|287.7%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|314.9
|Support 1
|303.9
|Resistance 2
|319.45
|Support 2
|297.45
|Resistance 3
|325.9
|Support 3
|292.9
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹135.0, 56.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 516 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹313 & ₹302.05 yesterday to end at ₹299.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!