Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 296.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 296.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 296.9 and closed at 296.25, with a high of 297.65 and a low of 294.5. The company's market capitalization stood at 103,260.59 crore. The BSE volume for the day was 266,081 shares. The stock's 52-week range is between a high of 335.4 and a low of 97.4.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16551 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 266 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹296.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 297.65 & 294.5 yesterday to end at 296.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

