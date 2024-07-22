Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -4.63 %. The stock closed at 308.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 294.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last trading day, with the open price at 306.95 and the close price at 308.55. The stock reached a high of 307.7 and a low of 293. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 102,459.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 335.4 and the 52-week low is 92.1. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,283,621 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1303.3Support 1288.9
Resistance 2312.7Support 2283.9
Resistance 3317.7Support 3274.5
22 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 34.75% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7766
    Strong Sell5566
22 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25420 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1283 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹308.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 307.7 & 293 yesterday to end at 294.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.