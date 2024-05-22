Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Faces Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
28 min read . 01:13 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -4.51 %. The stock closed at 319.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 304.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 312.85 and closed at 310.05. The stock's high was 322.35 and low was 308.4. BHEL's market capitalization stood at 111,147.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 318.15 and 77.3 respectively. The BSE volume for BHEL was 2,179,969 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -5.43%; Futures open interest increased by 4.48%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

22 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals stock had a low of 295 and a high of 309.6 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 129.79% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Bharat Heavy Electricals until 12 AM is 129.79% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 302.7, showing a decrease of -5.17%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 306.87 and 302.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 302.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 306.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1305.48Support 1302.93
Resistance 2307.02Support 2301.92
Resistance 3308.03Support 3300.38
22 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days296.70
10 Days288.09
20 Days280.71
50 Days258.84
100 Days234.45
300 Days182.94
22 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹304.8, down -4.51% from yesterday's ₹319.2

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has broken the first support of 310.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 302.6. If the stock price breaks the second support of 302.6 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 134.70% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Bharat Heavy Electricals until 11 AM is 134.70% higher than yesterday, with the price at 304.75, showing a decrease of -4.53%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 309.03 and 297.93 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 297.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 309.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1306.87Support 1302.72
Resistance 2308.83Support 2300.53
Resistance 3311.02Support 3298.57
22 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹303.65, down -4.87% from yesterday's ₹319.2

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has broken the first support of 310.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 302.6. If the stock price breaks the second support of 302.6 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock price dropped by 5.12% to reach 302.85, while its peers are showing a mixed performance. Aia Engineering is declining, whereas Suzlon Energy, Thermax, and Voltas are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.08% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals302.85-16.35-5.12322.3577.3105454.29
Suzlon Energy46.232.25.050.728.5257663.08
Thermax5125.8121.62.435347.152193.157727.14
Voltas1296.30.950.071500.0745.042892.59
Aia Engineering3655.95-87.95-2.354624.52761.034483.1
22 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 135.0, 55.72% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
22 May 2024, 10:53 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 147.94% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' trading volume by 10 AM is 147.94% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at 304.8, showing a decrease of -4.51%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing market trends alongside price movements. A price increase accompanied by a surge in volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, whereas a price decrease with high volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 307.6 & a low of 296.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1309.03Support 1297.93
Resistance 2313.87Support 2291.67
Resistance 3320.13Support 3286.83
22 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock price dropped by 6.02% to 300, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed results. Voltas and Aia Engineering are declining, whereas Suzlon Energy and Thermax are experiencing an upswing. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.08% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals300.0-19.2-6.02322.3577.3104461.9
Suzlon Energy44.030.00.050.728.5254919.0
Thermax5153.65149.452.995347.152193.158040.79
Voltas1294.55-0.8-0.061500.0745.042834.68
Aia Engineering3701.65-42.25-1.134624.52761.034914.15
22 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -3.81%; Futures open interest increased by 1.1%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹301.2, down -5.64% from yesterday's ₹319.2

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has broken the first support of 310.9 & second support of 302.6 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 296.8. If the stock price breaks the final support of 296.8 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

22 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has dropped by -4.32% and is currently trading at 305.40. Over the past year, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares have gained 302.52%, reaching 305.40. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.74%
3 Months36.57%
6 Months128.65%
YTD64.92%
1 Year302.52%
22 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1325.03Support 1310.93
Resistance 2330.82Support 2302.62
Resistance 3339.13Support 3296.83
22 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 135.0, 57.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
22 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36230 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

22 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹310.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 322.35 & 308.4 yesterday to end at 310.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

