Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Faces Decline in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹312.85 and closed at ₹310.05. The stock's high was ₹322.35 and low was ₹308.4. BHEL's market capitalization stood at ₹111,147.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹318.15 and ₹77.3 respectively. The BSE volume for BHEL was 2,179,969 shares traded.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals stock had a low of ₹295 and a high of ₹309.6 on the current day.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Bharat Heavy Electricals until 12 AM is 129.79% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹302.7, showing a decrease of -5.17%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 306.87 and 302.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 302.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 306.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|305.48
|Support 1
|302.93
|Resistance 2
|307.02
|Support 2
|301.92
|Resistance 3
|308.03
|Support 3
|300.38
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|296.70
|10 Days
|288.09
|20 Days
|280.71
|50 Days
|258.84
|100 Days
|234.45
|300 Days
|182.94
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has broken the first support of ₹310.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹302.6. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹302.6 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Bharat Heavy Electricals until 11 AM is 134.70% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹304.75, showing a decrease of -4.53%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 309.03 and 297.93 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 297.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 309.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has broken the first support of ₹310.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹302.6. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹302.6 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock price dropped by 5.12% to reach ₹302.85, while its peers are showing a mixed performance. Aia Engineering is declining, whereas Suzlon Energy, Thermax, and Voltas are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.08% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|302.85
|-16.35
|-5.12
|322.35
|77.3
|105454.29
|Suzlon Energy
|46.23
|2.2
|5.0
|50.72
|8.52
|57663.08
|Thermax
|5125.8
|121.6
|2.43
|5347.15
|2193.1
|57727.14
|Voltas
|1296.3
|0.95
|0.07
|1500.0
|745.0
|42892.59
|Aia Engineering
|3655.95
|-87.95
|-2.35
|4624.5
|2761.0
|34483.1
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹135.0, 55.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' trading volume by 10 AM is 147.94% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹304.8, showing a decrease of -4.51%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing market trends alongside price movements. A price increase accompanied by a surge in volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, whereas a price decrease with high volume could signal further price declines.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 307.6 & a low of 296.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|309.03
|Support 1
|297.93
|Resistance 2
|313.87
|Support 2
|291.67
|Resistance 3
|320.13
|Support 3
|286.83
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock price dropped by 6.02% to ₹300, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed results. Voltas and Aia Engineering are declining, whereas Suzlon Energy and Thermax are experiencing an upswing. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.08% and 0.1% respectively.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has broken the first support of ₹310.9 & second support of ₹302.6 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹296.8. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹296.8 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has dropped by -4.32% and is currently trading at ₹305.40. Over the past year, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares have gained 302.52%, reaching ₹305.40. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.74%
|3 Months
|36.57%
|6 Months
|128.65%
|YTD
|64.92%
|1 Year
|302.52%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|325.03
|Support 1
|310.93
|Resistance 2
|330.82
|Support 2
|302.62
|Resistance 3
|339.13
|Support 3
|296.83
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹135.0, 57.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹322.35 & ₹308.4 yesterday to end at ₹310.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
