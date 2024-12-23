Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹242.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹242.25. The stock reached a high of ₹244.9 and a low of ₹234.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹81,932.95 crore, BHEL's stock performance is notable given its 52-week high of ₹335.4 and low of ₹166. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 829,481 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹224.0, 4.78% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 689 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹244.9 & ₹234.55 yesterday to end at ₹235.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend