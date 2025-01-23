Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹210 and closed slightly lower at ₹209.4. The stock reached a high of ₹210.5 and a low of ₹199.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹71,542.48 crore, BHEL's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹191.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 459,048 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹209.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹210.5 & ₹199.35 yesterday to end at ₹205.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend