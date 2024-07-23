Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Faces Bearish Trading Day

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a stable trading day with an open and close price of ₹294.25. The stock reached a high of ₹306.3 and a low of ₹289.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹106,168.11 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL is ₹335.4 and the low is ₹92.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,002,457 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹300.15, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹304.9
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹300.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹293.88 and ₹311.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹293.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 311.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by -0.25% and is currently trading at ₹304.15. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has increased by 222.65% to ₹304.15. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.44%
|3 Months
|7.55%
|6 Months
|38.75%
|YTD
|57.53%
|1 Year
|222.65%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|311.13
|Support 1
|293.88
|Resistance 2
|317.37
|Support 2
|282.87
|Resistance 3
|328.38
|Support 3
|276.63
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹192.0, 37.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25305 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹294.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹306.3 & ₹289.2 yesterday to end at ₹304.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.