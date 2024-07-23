Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Faces Bearish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 304.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 300.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a stable trading day with an open and close price of 294.25. The stock reached a high of 306.3 and a low of 289.2. The market capitalization stood at 106,168.11 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL is 335.4 and the low is 92.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,002,457 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹300.15, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹304.9

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 300.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 293.88 and 311.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 293.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 311.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by -0.25% and is currently trading at 304.15. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has increased by 222.65% to 304.15. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.44%
3 Months7.55%
6 Months38.75%
YTD57.53%
1 Year222.65%
23 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1311.13Support 1293.88
Resistance 2317.37Support 2282.87
Resistance 3328.38Support 3276.63
23 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 37.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7766
    Strong Sell5566
23 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25305 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

23 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹294.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 306.3 & 289.2 yesterday to end at 304.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.