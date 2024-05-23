Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

6 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -5.42 %. The stock closed at 319.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 301.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:22:11 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at 302.65. Over the past year, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares have gained 275.33% to reach 302.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.64%
3 Months33.15%
6 Months113.92%
YTD56.01%
1 Year275.33%
23 May 2024, 08:51:34 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1309.03Support 1294.38
Resistance 2316.67Support 2287.37
Resistance 3323.68Support 3279.73
23 May 2024, 08:37:46 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 135.0, 55.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
23 May 2024, 08:33:00 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36230 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

23 May 2024, 08:01:41 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹319.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 309.6 & 295 yesterday to end at 319.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

