Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a successful trading day on the stock market with an open price of ₹305, a close price of ₹319.2, a high of ₹309.6, and a low of ₹295. The market capitalization stood at ₹105,123.49 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹322.35 and the 52-week low at ₹77.3. The BSE volume for the day was 5,878,281 shares traded.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at ₹302.65. Over the past year, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares have gained 275.33% to reach ₹302.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.64%
|3 Months
|33.15%
|6 Months
|113.92%
|YTD
|56.01%
|1 Year
|275.33%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|309.03
|Support 1
|294.38
|Resistance 2
|316.67
|Support 2
|287.37
|Resistance 3
|323.68
|Support 3
|279.73
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹135.0, 55.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36230 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹319.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹309.6 & ₹295 yesterday to end at ₹319.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend