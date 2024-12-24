Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹239.45 and closed at ₹235.25, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹243.65 and a low of ₹235 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹83,900.32 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹166, with a trading volume of 558,924 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|245.03
|Support 1
|236.28
|Resistance 2
|248.82
|Support 2
|231.32
|Resistance 3
|253.78
|Support 3
|227.53
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹224.0, 6.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 558 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹243.65 & ₹235 yesterday to end at ₹240.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend