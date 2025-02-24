Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 200.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.30 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 200 and closed slightly higher at 200.15. The stock reached a high of 202.15 and a low of 195.55 throughout the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 68,352.91 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 335.40 and a low of 183.30, with a trading volume of 323,430 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1200.89Support 1194.33
Resistance 2204.8Support 2191.68
Resistance 3207.45Support 3187.77
24 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 221.0, 12.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4433
    Hold2222
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4444
24 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17587 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 323 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹200.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 202.15 & 195.55 yesterday to end at 196.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

