Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 205.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 204.8 and closed slightly higher at 205.25. The stock reached a high of 208 and a low of 203.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of 71,901.13 crore, BHEL's shares traded a volume of 239,123. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 335.4 and a low of 191.8.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 8.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6657
    Strong Sell4444
24 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13936 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 239 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹205.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 208 & 203.3 yesterday to end at 206.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

