Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹307.35 and closed at ₹304.90 on the last trading day. The stock's high was ₹315.50 and low was ₹282.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹107,021.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹335.40 and ₹94.61 respectively. BSE volume for BHEL was 5,398,016 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 153.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹315.5 & ₹282.85 yesterday to end at ₹307.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.