Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 304.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 307.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 307.35 and closed at 304.90 on the last trading day. The stock's high was 315.50 and low was 282.85. The market capitalization stood at 107,021.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were 335.40 and 94.61 respectively. BSE volume for BHEL was 5,398,016 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 71 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28061 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 153.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

24 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹304.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 315.5 & 282.85 yesterday to end at 307.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

