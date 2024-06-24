Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹294.45 and closed at ₹293.4. The high for the day was ₹299.6, while the low was ₹291.5. The market capitalization of BHEL stands at ₹102,703.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹322.35 and ₹83.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,840,318 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by -0.20% and is currently trading at ₹294.35. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has increased by 244.08% to ₹294.35. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.91% to 23501.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.93%
|3 Months
|16.4%
|6 Months
|65.48%
|YTD
|52.44%
|1 Year
|244.08%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|299.37
|Support 1
|291.12
|Resistance 2
|303.68
|Support 2
|287.18
|Resistance 3
|307.62
|Support 3
|282.87
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹135.0, 54.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1840 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹299.6 & ₹291.5 yesterday to end at ₹293.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.