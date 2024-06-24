Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 293.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 294.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 294.45 and closed at 293.4. The high for the day was 299.6, while the low was 291.5. The market capitalization of BHEL stands at 102,703.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 322.35 and 83.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,840,318 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by -0.20% and is currently trading at 294.35. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has increased by 244.08% to 294.35. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.91% to 23501.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.93%
3 Months16.4%
6 Months65.48%
YTD52.44%
1 Year244.08%
24 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1299.37Support 1291.12
Resistance 2303.68Support 2287.18
Resistance 3307.62Support 3282.87
24 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 135.0, 54.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
24 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32736 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1840 k.

24 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹293.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 299.6 & 291.5 yesterday to end at 293.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

