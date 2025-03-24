Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹206.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹206.45. The stock reached a high of ₹213.65 and maintained its low at the opening price of ₹206.25. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹73,750.10 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹335.40 and a low of ₹176, with a trading volume of 611,142 shares on the BSE.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals saw a 0.99% increase in its share price today, reaching ₹213.90, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Thermax experienced a decline, companies like Suzlon Energy, Voltas, and Blue Star showed upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|57.65
|1.16
|2.05
|86.04
|35.8
|78678.29
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|213.9
|2.1
|0.99
|335.4
|176.0
|74481.34
|Voltas
|1445.25
|15.55
|1.09
|1946.2
|1032.8
|47821.11
|Blue Star
|2214.3
|70.9
|3.31
|2419.95
|1222.0
|45529.28
|Thermax
|3487.15
|-11.5
|-0.33
|5835.0
|2949.45
|41551.59
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.37%; Futures open interest increased by 0.95%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹214.10, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹211.80
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹214.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹207.28 and ₹214.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹207.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 214.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 1.58%, currently trading at ₹215.15. However, over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has declined by 10.65%, also landing at ₹215.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.63%
|3 Months
|-8.59%
|6 Months
|-20.36%
|YTD
|-7.61%
|1 Year
|-10.65%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|214.68
|Support 1
|207.28
|Resistance 2
|217.87
|Support 2
|203.07
|Resistance 3
|222.08
|Support 3
|199.88
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹221.0, 4.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11965 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 611 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹206.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹213.65 & ₹206.25 yesterday to end at ₹211.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.