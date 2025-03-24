Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 211.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.10 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 206.25 and closed slightly higher at 206.45. The stock reached a high of 213.65 and maintained its low at the opening price of 206.25. The company's market capitalization stands at 73,750.10 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 335.40 and a low of 176, with a trading volume of 611,142 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals saw a 0.99% increase in its share price today, reaching 213.90, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Thermax experienced a decline, companies like Suzlon Energy, Voltas, and Blue Star showed upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy57.651.162.0586.0435.878678.29
Bharat Heavy Electricals213.92.10.99335.4176.074481.34
Voltas1445.2515.551.091946.21032.847821.11
Blue Star2214.370.93.312419.951222.045529.28
Thermax3487.15-11.5-0.335835.02949.4541551.59
24 Mar 2025, 09:41 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.37%; Futures open interest increased by 0.95%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:34 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹214.10, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹211.80

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 214.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 207.28 and 214.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 207.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 214.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 1.58%, currently trading at 215.15. However, over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has declined by 10.65%, also landing at 215.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.63%
3 Months-8.59%
6 Months-20.36%
YTD-7.61%
1 Year-10.65%
24 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1214.68Support 1207.28
Resistance 2217.87Support 2203.07
Resistance 3222.08Support 3199.88
24 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 221.0, 4.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4443
    Hold2222
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell4444
24 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11965 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 611 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹206.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 213.65 & 206.25 yesterday to end at 211.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

