Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock opened at ₹304.25 and closed at ₹301.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹308.75 and the low was ₹300.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹106150.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹322.35 and ₹77.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1414932 shares.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹135.0, 55.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1414 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹308.75 & ₹300.4 yesterday to end at ₹301.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend