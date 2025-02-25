LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

3 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:52 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 191.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.80 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.