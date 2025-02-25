Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 191.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.80 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 192.95 and closed at 196.30, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 194.75 and a low of 190.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 66,629.28 crore, BHEL's shares saw a trading volume of 415,412 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stock's 52-week range reflects significant volatility, with a high of 335.40 and a low of 183.30.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:52 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price increased by 0.24% today, reaching 191.80, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Blue Star and Thermax are experiencing declines, Suzlon Energy and Voltas are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy54.750.430.7986.0435.4974720.49
Bharat Heavy Electricals191.80.450.24335.4183.366785.98
Voltas1280.73.70.291946.21024.542376.41
Blue Star1866.2-11.0-0.592419.951222.038371.83
Thermax3226.8-58.6-1.785835.02949.4538449.36
25 Feb 2025, 09:40 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.38%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.05%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:34 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹191.80, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹191.35

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 191.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 189.79 and 194.26 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 189.79 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 194.26 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price has increased by 0.37%, currently trading at 192.05. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 16.62%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.05%
3 Months-14.61%
6 Months-35.61%
YTD-16.55%
1 Year-16.62%
25 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1194.26Support 1189.79
Resistance 2196.86Support 2187.92
Resistance 3198.73Support 3185.32
25 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 221.0, 15.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4433
    Hold2222
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4444
25 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17206 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 415 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹196.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 194.75 & 190.50 yesterday to end at 191.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

