Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹192.95 and closed at ₹196.30, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹194.75 and a low of ₹190.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹66,629.28 crore, BHEL's shares saw a trading volume of 415,412 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stock's 52-week range reflects significant volatility, with a high of ₹335.40 and a low of ₹183.30.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price increased by 0.24% today, reaching ₹191.80, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Blue Star and Thermax are experiencing declines, Suzlon Energy and Voltas are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|54.75
|0.43
|0.79
|86.04
|35.49
|74720.49
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|191.8
|0.45
|0.24
|335.4
|183.3
|66785.98
|Voltas
|1280.7
|3.7
|0.29
|1946.2
|1024.5
|42376.41
|Blue Star
|1866.2
|-11.0
|-0.59
|2419.95
|1222.0
|38371.83
|Thermax
|3226.8
|-58.6
|-1.78
|5835.0
|2949.45
|38449.36
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹191.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹189.79 and ₹194.26 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹189.79 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 194.26 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price has increased by 0.37%, currently trading at ₹192.05. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 16.62%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.05%
|3 Months
|-14.61%
|6 Months
|-35.61%
|YTD
|-16.55%
|1 Year
|-16.62%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|194.26
|Support 1
|189.79
|Resistance 2
|196.86
|Support 2
|187.92
|Resistance 3
|198.73
|Support 3
|185.32
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹221.0, 15.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 415 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹194.75 & ₹190.50 yesterday to end at ₹191.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend