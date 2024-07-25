Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 307.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 308.05 and closed at 307.35. The stock's high for the day was 313.20, and the low was 306.90. The market capitalization of BHEL stood at 107,630.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 335.40, and the 52-week low was 94.61. The BSE volume for the day was 1,415,962 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1312.62Support 1306.22
Resistance 2316.13Support 2303.33
Resistance 3319.02Support 3299.82
25 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 37.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7766
    Strong Sell5566
25 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28105 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1415 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹307.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 313.2 & 306.9 yesterday to end at 309.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

