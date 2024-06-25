Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹294.35 and closed at ₹294.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹297.8, while the lowest was ₹288.6. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹102581.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹322.35 and the 52-week low is ₹83.3. The BSE volume for the day was 915,625 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 915 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹297.8 & ₹288.6 yesterday to end at ₹294.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.