Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 294.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 294.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 294.35 and closed at 294.95. The highest price reached during the day was 297.8, while the lowest was 288.6. The market capitalization of BHEL is 102581.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 322.35 and the 52-week low is 83.3. The BSE volume for the day was 915,625 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31757 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 915 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹294.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 297.8 & 288.6 yesterday to end at 294.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

