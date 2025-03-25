Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹214.80 and closed at ₹211.80, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹220.45 and a low of ₹212.85 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹75,700.06 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹335.40 and a low of ₹176.00. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 611,115 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹211.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹220.45 & ₹212.85 yesterday to end at ₹217.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.