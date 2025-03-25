Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 2.64 %. The stock closed at 211.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.40 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 214.80 and closed at 211.80, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 220.45 and a low of 212.85 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 75,700.06 crore, with a 52-week high of 335.40 and a low of 176.00. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 611,115 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹211.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 220.45 & 212.85 yesterday to end at 217.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

