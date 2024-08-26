Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹299.45 and closed at ₹296.15. The stock reached a high of ₹299.45 and a low of ₹294.8, with a BSE volume of 51,780 shares. The company has a market capitalization of ₹103,399.87 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high and low were ₹335.4 and ₹97.4, respectively.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.25%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.14%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down. This could mean that the stock is approaching a peak or might begin a reversal in the near future.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock experienced a low of ₹294.8 and reached a high of ₹303.9 today.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 61.25% higher than yesterday
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the volume of Bharat Heavy Electricals traded is 61.25% higher than yesterday, with the stock price at ₹296.55, up by 0.14%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to study trends alongside price. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 298.37 and 296.77 in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support level of 296.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 298.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|297.92
|Support 1
|296.32
|Resistance 2
|298.83
|Support 2
|295.63
|Resistance 3
|299.52
|Support 3
|294.72
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|296.46
|10 Days
|295.98
|20 Days
|301.21
|50 Days
|305.28
|100 Days
|291.55
|300 Days
|242.82
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹297.35, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹296.15
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹297.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹293.55 and ₹299.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹293.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 299.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 69.44% higher than yesterday
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 303.28 and 294.93 over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 294.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 303.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|298.37
|Support 1
|296.77
|Resistance 2
|299.38
|Support 2
|296.18
|Resistance 3
|299.97
|Support 3
|295.17
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹297.85, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹296.15
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price rose by 0.62% today, reaching ₹298, while its peers showed mixed performance. Suzlon Energy and Thermax experienced declines, whereas Voltas and AIA Engineering saw increases. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each gained 0.63% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|78.16
|-0.68
|-0.86
|84.4
|19.83
|106396.77
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|298.0
|1.85
|0.62
|335.4
|97.4
|103765.49
|Voltas
|1695.0
|4.9
|0.29
|1698.85
|800.85
|56084.96
|Thermax
|4434.6
|-46.2
|-1.03
|5835.0
|2500.0
|49942.8
|Aia Engineering
|4426.45
|2.95
|0.07
|4940.0
|3344.7
|41750.5
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹192.0, 35.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 85.47% higher than yesterday
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 85.47% higher than it was yesterday, with the stock price at ₹297.45, a 0.44% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator when analyzed alongside price trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹296.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹299.45 & ₹294.8 yesterday to end at ₹296.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend