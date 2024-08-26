Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 01:14 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 296.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 297.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 299.45 and closed at 296.15. The stock reached a high of 299.45 and a low of 294.8, with a BSE volume of 51,780 shares. The company has a market capitalization of 103,399.87 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high and low were 335.4 and 97.4, respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:14 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.25%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.14%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down. This could mean that the stock is approaching a peak or might begin a reversal in the near future.

26 Aug 2024, 01:02 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock experienced a low of 294.8 and reached a high of 303.9 today.

26 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 61.25% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the volume of Bharat Heavy Electricals traded is 61.25% higher than yesterday, with the stock price at 296.55, up by 0.14%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to study trends alongside price. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:34 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 298.37 and 296.77 in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support level of 296.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 298.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1297.92Support 1296.32
Resistance 2298.83Support 2295.63
Resistance 3299.52Support 3294.72
26 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days296.46
10 Days295.98
20 Days301.21
50 Days305.28
100 Days291.55
300 Days242.82
26 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹297.35, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹296.15

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 297.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 293.55 and 299.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 293.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 299.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:46 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 69.44% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals is 69.44% higher than it was yesterday, with the stock price at 297.8, an increase of 0.56%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator when analyzed alongside price to understand market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 303.28 and 294.93 over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 294.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 303.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1298.37Support 1296.77
Resistance 2299.38Support 2296.18
Resistance 3299.97Support 3295.17
26 Aug 2024, 11:22 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹297.85, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹296.15

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 297.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 293.55 and 299.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 293.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 299.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price rose by 0.62% today, reaching 298, while its peers showed mixed performance. Suzlon Energy and Thermax experienced declines, whereas Voltas and AIA Engineering saw increases. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each gained 0.63% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy78.16-0.68-0.8684.419.83106396.77
Bharat Heavy Electricals298.01.850.62335.497.4103765.49
Voltas1695.04.90.291698.85800.8556084.96
Thermax4434.6-46.2-1.035835.02500.049942.8
Aia Engineering4426.452.950.074940.03344.741750.5
26 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 35.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell5556
26 Aug 2024, 10:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 85.47% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 85.47% higher than it was yesterday, with the stock price at 297.45, a 0.44% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator when analyzed alongside price trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

26 Aug 2024, 09:24 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹296.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 299.45 & 294.8 yesterday to end at 296.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

