Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹242.20 and closed at ₹240.45, experiencing a high of ₹243.65 and a low of ₹238.80. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹83,343.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹335.40 and a low of ₹178.75. The trading volume on the BSE reached 324,797 shares, reflecting active market participation despite the slight decline in closing price.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹224.0, 6.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 324 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹243.65 & ₹238.8 yesterday to end at ₹239.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend