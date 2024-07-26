Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) closed at ₹309.1 with an open price of ₹303.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹312.55 and a low of ₹301.4. BHEL's market capitalization stood at ₹108344.4 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL was ₹335.4 and the low was ₹94.61. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 675689 shares for BHEL on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹312.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹304.18 and ₹315.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹304.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 315.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 0.59% and is currently trading at ₹313.00. Over the past year, the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surged by 207.86% to reach ₹313.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to reach 24406.10 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.96%
|3 Months
|6.54%
|6 Months
|41.68%
|YTD
|60.97%
|1 Year
|207.86%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|315.53
|Support 1
|304.18
|Resistance 2
|319.62
|Support 2
|296.92
|Resistance 3
|326.88
|Support 3
|292.83
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹192.0, 38.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 675 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹312.55 & ₹301.4 yesterday to end at ₹311.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.