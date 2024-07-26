Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 311.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) closed at 309.1 with an open price of 303.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 312.55 and a low of 301.4. BHEL's market capitalization stood at 108344.4 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL was 335.4 and the low was 94.61. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 675689 shares for BHEL on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹312.9, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹311.15

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 312.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 304.18 and 315.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 304.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 315.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 0.59% and is currently trading at 313.00. Over the past year, the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surged by 207.86% to reach 313.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to reach 24406.10 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.96%
3 Months6.54%
6 Months41.68%
YTD60.97%
1 Year207.86%
26 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1315.53Support 1304.18
Resistance 2319.62Support 2296.92
Resistance 3326.88Support 3292.83
26 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 38.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7766
    Strong Sell5566
26 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28120 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 675 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹309.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 312.55 & 301.4 yesterday to end at 311.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

