Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 294.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 293.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 295.05 and closed at 294.6. The stock had a high of 299.9 and a low of 292.8. With a market capitalization of 102,285.61 crore, BHEL has a 52-week high of 322.35 and a 52-week low of 83.3. The BSE volume for the day was 954,039 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1298.08Support 1290.88
Resistance 2302.57Support 2288.17
Resistance 3305.28Support 3283.68
26 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 34.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
26 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31091 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 954 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹294.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 299.9 & 292.8 yesterday to end at 294.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

