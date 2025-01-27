Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹206.60 and closed slightly lower at ₹206.15. The stock reached a high of ₹208.60 and a low of ₹199.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹71,901.13 crore, BHEL's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹335.40 and a low of ₹191.80. The trading volume on the BSE was 323,632 shares.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹224.0, 11.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 323 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹208.60 & ₹199.50 yesterday to end at ₹200.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend