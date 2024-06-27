Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹294.75 and closed at ₹293.75. The stock reached a high of ₹297.5 and a low of ₹293.45. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹102,999.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹322.35 and the 52-week low is ₹83.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,019,036 shares traded.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at ₹297.45. Over the past year, the shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals have surged by 250.62% to reach ₹297.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.44%
|3 Months
|12.88%
|6 Months
|62.54%
|YTD
|52.8%
|1 Year
|250.62%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|297.97
|Support 1
|293.42
|Resistance 2
|300.03
|Support 2
|290.93
|Resistance 3
|302.52
|Support 3
|288.87
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹192.0, 35.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30124 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1019 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹293.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹297.5 & ₹293.45 yesterday to end at ₹293.75. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.