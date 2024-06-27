Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 293.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 295.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 294.75 and closed at 293.75. The stock reached a high of 297.5 and a low of 293.45. The market capitalization of BHEL is 102,999.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 322.35 and the 52-week low is 83.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,019,036 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at 297.45. Over the past year, the shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals have surged by 250.62% to reach 297.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.44%
3 Months12.88%
6 Months62.54%
YTD52.8%
1 Year250.62%
27 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1297.97Support 1293.42
Resistance 2300.03Support 2290.93
Resistance 3302.52Support 3288.87
27 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 35.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
27 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30124 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1019 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹293.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 297.5 & 293.45 yesterday to end at 293.75. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

