Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 27 May 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 304.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 305.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 304.2 and closed at 304.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 310 and a low of 302.35. The market capitalization stood at 106,359.63 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL is 322.35 and the low is 77.3. The BSE volume for the day was 2,156,006 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1310.07Support 1302.27
Resistance 2314.03Support 2298.43
Resistance 3317.87Support 3294.47
27 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 135.0, 55.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
27 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39379 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1414 k.

27 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹304.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 310 & 302.35 yesterday to end at 304.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

