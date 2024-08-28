Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 297.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 297.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 299.2 and closed at 297.25. The stock reached a high of 299.95 and a low of 296.55, with a BSE volume of 367,387 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at 103,661.03 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 335.4 and a low of 106.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14997 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 367 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹297.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 299.95 & 296.55 yesterday to end at 297.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

