Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹299.2 and closed at ₹297.25. The stock reached a high of ₹299.95 and a low of ₹296.55, with a BSE volume of 367,387 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹103,661.03 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹106.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 367 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹299.95 & ₹296.55 yesterday to end at ₹297.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend