Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 295.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 297.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 296 and closed at 295.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 300.65 and a low of 291.9. The market capitalization stood at 103,486.92 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL is 322.35, and the low is 83.3. On the BSE, the trading volume was 2,273,986 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30794 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

28 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹295.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 300.65 & 291.9 yesterday to end at 295.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

