Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹296 and closed at ₹295.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹300.65 and a low of ₹291.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹103,486.92 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL is ₹322.35, and the low is ₹83.3. On the BSE, the trading volume was 2,273,986 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹300.65 & ₹291.9 yesterday to end at ₹295.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.