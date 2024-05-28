Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -2.19 %. The stock closed at 305.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 307.65 and closed at 305.45. The stock reached a high of 307.65 and a low of 296.80 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Bharat Heavy Electricals is 104,026.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 322.35 and the 52-week low is 77.30. The BSE volume for the day was 1,089,898 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock price has increased by 0.70% and is currently trading at 300.85. Over the past year, Bharat Heavy Electricals' shares have surged by 278.15% to reach 300.85. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.8%
3 Months26.4%
6 Months96.09%
YTD54.25%
1 Year278.15%
28 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1305.13Support 1294.48
Resistance 2311.62Support 2290.32
Resistance 3315.78Support 3283.83
28 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 135.0, 54.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
28 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38759 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1089 k.

28 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹305.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 307.65 & 296.8 yesterday to end at 305.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

