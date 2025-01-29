Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹195.40 and closed at ₹194.35, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹197.45 and a low of ₹186.10 during the session. BHEL's market capitalization stood at ₹67,740.06 crore, with a trading volume of 648,431 shares on the BSE. The stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹335.40 and near its low of ₹191.80.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 4.24%, currently trading at ₹195.55. However, over the past year, the stock has decreased by 15.22%, also at ₹195.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only until October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.47%
|3 Months
|-15.46%
|6 Months
|-40.89%
|YTD
|-18.21%
|1 Year
|-15.22%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|194.6
|Support 1
|183.15
|Resistance 2
|201.75
|Support 2
|178.85
|Resistance 3
|206.05
|Support 3
|171.7
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹224.0, 19.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 650 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹197.45 & ₹186.10 yesterday to end at ₹187.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend