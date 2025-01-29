Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -3.60 %. The stock closed at 194.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 195.40 and closed at 194.35, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 197.45 and a low of 186.10 during the session. BHEL's market capitalization stood at 67,740.06 crore, with a trading volume of 648,431 shares on the BSE. The stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 335.40 and near its low of 191.80.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 4.24%, currently trading at 195.55. However, over the past year, the stock has decreased by 15.22%, also at 195.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only until October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.47%
3 Months-15.46%
6 Months-40.89%
YTD-18.21%
1 Year-15.22%
29 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1194.6Support 1183.15
Resistance 2201.75Support 2178.85
Resistance 3206.05Support 3171.7
29 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 19.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6657
    Strong Sell4444
29 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13173 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 650 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹194.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 197.45 & 186.10 yesterday to end at 187.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.