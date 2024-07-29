Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹313.85, reached a high of ₹318.05, and closed at ₹311.15. The low for the day was ₹310.7. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹110,468.46 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL is ₹335.4, and the low is ₹94.61. The BSE trading volume for BHEL was 599,919 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 599 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹318.05 & ₹310.7 yesterday to end at ₹317.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend