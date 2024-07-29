Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 311.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 313.85, reached a high of 318.05, and closed at 311.15. The low for the day was 310.7. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 110,468.46 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL is 335.4, and the low is 94.61. The BSE trading volume for BHEL was 599,919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27556 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 599 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹311.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 318.05 & 310.7 yesterday to end at 317.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.