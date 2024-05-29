Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹300.85, reached a high of ₹300.85 and a low of ₹290.5, before closing at ₹298.75 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization stood at ₹101397.68 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹322.35 and a 52-week low of ₹77.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1578016 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹135.0, 53.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1089 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹300.85 & ₹290.5 yesterday to end at ₹298.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend