Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened and closed at ₹241.8, indicating no change in price. The stock reached a high of ₹242.75 and a low of ₹234.9 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹81,968 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹178.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 574,689 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|240.53
|Support 1
|232.63
|Resistance 2
|245.57
|Support 2
|229.77
|Resistance 3
|248.43
|Support 3
|224.73
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹224.0, 4.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 574 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹242.75 & ₹234.9 yesterday to end at ₹235.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend