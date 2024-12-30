Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -2.63 %. The stock closed at 241.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened and closed at 241.8, indicating no change in price. The stock reached a high of 242.75 and a low of 234.9 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at approximately 81,968 crore, with a 52-week high of 335.4 and a low of 178.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 574,689 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1240.53Support 1232.63
Resistance 2245.57Support 2229.77
Resistance 3248.43Support 3224.73
30 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 4.86% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell5567
    Strong Sell4444
30 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9611 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 574 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹241.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 242.75 & 234.9 yesterday to end at 235.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

