Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹185.25 and closed higher at ₹187.60, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of ₹200.45 and a low of ₹185.20 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹69,592.52 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹335.40 and a 52-week low of ₹186.10. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,391,748 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 167.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 1391 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹200.45 & ₹185.20 yesterday to end at ₹199.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend