Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 6.56 %. The stock closed at 187.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 199.90 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 185.25 and closed higher at 187.60, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of 200.45 and a low of 185.20 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 69,592.52 crore, with a 52-week high of 335.40 and a 52-week low of 186.10. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,391,748 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14744 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 167.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 1391 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹187.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 200.45 & 185.20 yesterday to end at 199.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.