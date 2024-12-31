Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -4.63 %. The stock closed at 235.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened and closed at 235.45, maintaining a steady position throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 236 and a low of 223.65, with a trading volume of 737,706 shares. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 78,555.35 crore, reflecting its substantial presence in the market. The stock's 52-week high is 335.4, while the low is 178.75.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹235.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 236 & 223.65 yesterday to end at 224.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

