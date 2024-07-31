Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 323.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 323.45 and closed at 323.15. The stock reached a high of 326.95 and a low of 316.55. BHEL's market capitalization stood at 110503.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 335.4, while the 52-week low was 94.8. The BSE volume for the day was 2024723 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:21:06 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has dropped by -1.20% and is currently trading at 313.55. Over the past year, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares have seen a price increase of 205.05% to 313.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.27%
3 Months3.03%
6 Months39.24%
YTD63.99%
1 Year205.05%
31 Jul 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1324.03Support 1313.63
Resistance 2330.72Support 2309.92
Resistance 3334.43Support 3303.23
31 Jul 2024, 08:32:44 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 39.5% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell5556
31 Jul 2024, 08:15:33 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27401 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

31 Jul 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹323.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 326.95 & 316.55 yesterday to end at 317.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

