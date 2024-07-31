Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹323.45 and closed at ₹323.15. The stock reached a high of ₹326.95 and a low of ₹316.55. BHEL's market capitalization stood at ₹110503.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹335.4, while the 52-week low was ₹94.8. The BSE volume for the day was 2024723 shares traded.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has dropped by -1.20% and is currently trading at ₹313.55. Over the past year, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares have seen a price increase of 205.05% to ₹313.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.27%
|3 Months
|3.03%
|6 Months
|39.24%
|YTD
|63.99%
|1 Year
|205.05%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|324.03
|Support 1
|313.63
|Resistance 2
|330.72
|Support 2
|309.92
|Resistance 3
|334.43
|Support 3
|303.23
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹192.0, 39.5% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27401 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹323.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹326.95 & ₹316.55 yesterday to end at ₹317.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend