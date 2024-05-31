Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Gains in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) opened at ₹293.05 and closed at ₹294.10 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹295.35 and a low of ₹289.40. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹101,258.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹322.35 and ₹77.30 respectively. The BSE trading volume for BHEL was 1,037,812 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of ₹293.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹297.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹297.55 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 1.58% and is currently trading at ₹295.40. Over the past year, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares have surged by 255.01% to ₹295.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.61%
|3 Months
|25.38%
|6 Months
|70.58%
|YTD
|50.22%
|1 Year
|255.01%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|293.8
|Support 1
|287.8
|Resistance 2
|297.55
|Support 2
|285.55
|Resistance 3
|299.8
|Support 3
|281.8
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹135.0, 53.58% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1037 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹295.35 & ₹289.4 yesterday to end at ₹294.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.