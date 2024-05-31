Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 290.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 295 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) opened at 293.05 and closed at 294.10 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 295.35 and a low of 289.40. The market capitalization of BHEL is 101,258.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 322.35 and 77.30 respectively. The BSE trading volume for BHEL was 1,037,812 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹295, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹290.8

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of 293.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 297.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 297.55 then there can be further positive price movement.

31 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 1.58% and is currently trading at 295.40. Over the past year, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares have surged by 255.01% to 295.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.61%
3 Months25.38%
6 Months70.58%
YTD50.22%
1 Year255.01%
31 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1293.8Support 1287.8
Resistance 2297.55Support 2285.55
Resistance 3299.8Support 3281.8
31 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 135.0, 53.58% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
31 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37059 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1037 k.

31 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹294.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 295.35 & 289.4 yesterday to end at 294.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

