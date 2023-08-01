Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Surges in Trading Today
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 890.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 891.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹890.65 and closed at ₹890.25. The highest price it reached throughout the day was ₹897.25, while the lowest was ₹889.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹497,871.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹901.55 and ₹677.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,405 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2023, 11:04:13 AM IST
01 Aug 2023, 10:45:28 AM IST
