Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 890.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 891.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 890.65 and closed at 890.25. The highest price it reached throughout the day was 897.25, while the lowest was 889.15. The market capitalization of the company is 497,871.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 901.55 and 677.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,405 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹891.25, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹890.25

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 891.25 with a net change of 1 and a percent change of 0.11. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% or 1 rupee.

01 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹890.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, there were 20,405 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 890.25.

