Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹890.65 and closed at ₹890.25. The highest price it reached throughout the day was ₹897.25, while the lowest was ₹889.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹497,871.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹901.55 and ₹677.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,405 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
