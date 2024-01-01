Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1034.05 and closed at ₹1037.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1043.05 and a low of ₹1024.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹580,733.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1046.35 and ₹736.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 616,032 shares.
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹1024.2, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -8.65. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.55%
|3 Months
|1.53%
|6 Months
|17.46%
|YTD
|28.05%
|1 Year
|25.76%
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1032.85. It has experienced a decrease of 0.44% in percentage change and a net change of -4.55.
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel on the BSE had a volume of 616,032 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1037.4.
