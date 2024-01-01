Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 1032.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1024.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1034.05 and closed at 1037.4. The stock reached a high of 1043.05 and a low of 1024.3. The market capitalization of the company is 580,733.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1046.35 and 736.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 616,032 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1024.2, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1032.85

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 1024.2, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -8.65. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.55%
3 Months1.53%
6 Months17.46%
YTD28.05%
1 Year25.76%
01 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1032.85, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹1037.4

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1032.85. It has experienced a decrease of 0.44% in percentage change and a net change of -4.55.

01 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1037.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel on the BSE had a volume of 616,032 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1037.4.

