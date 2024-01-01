Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1034.05 and closed at ₹1037.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1043.05 and a low of ₹1024.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹580,733.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1046.35 and ₹736.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 616,032 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.