comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 856.8 -0.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.3 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 601.1 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,571.95 -0.44%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:28 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 857.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 856.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti AirtelPremium
Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 853.05 and closed at 857.45. The stock reached a high of 859.45 and a low of 847.6. The company has a market capitalization of 478,949.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55 and the 52-week low is 710. The stock had a trading volume of 10,753,690 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:28:22 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹857.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 10,753,690. The closing price of the shares was 857.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App