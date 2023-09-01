Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:28 AM ISTLivemint
Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 857.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 856.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹853.05 and closed at ₹857.45. The stock reached a high of ₹859.45 and a low of ₹847.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹478,949.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹901.55 and the 52-week low is ₹710. The stock had a trading volume of 10,753,690 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:28:22 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹857.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 10,753,690. The closing price of the shares was ₹857.45.
